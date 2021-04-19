Area artists reflect on their immigrant roots in 'Artists Without Borders'

Look closely, and abstract images begin to reveal the eagle, the dollar bill, Nixon visiting China, and layers of recent history.

“I tried to include so much information, because so much happened in 2020 — including the U.S. election, Black Lives Matter, hate events against Asian Americans,” she said. “So this is not just about China and the U.S., it is also about my personal emotions and experience regarding 2020 — a year of coronavirus, a year of fear.

“The growing tension between China and the U.S. in the past year has heightened the hate crimes against Asian Americans,” she added. “However, I would say that I still receive a bunch of support from my colleagues, my students and my friends. I’ve received many notes from people saying, ‘Xiao, we support you.’”

UW-Madison artist’s work

Another of the works featured in “Artists Without Borders” has a very personal backstory. The gold-plated “The Barber’s Chair” by Faisal Abdu’Allah, the new Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art at UW-Madison, harks back to his boyhood days growing up in London the son of Jamaican immigrants.