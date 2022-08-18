 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arena man killed in single-vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0

An Arena man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Iowa County.

Ralph Reeson was driving north on County Road K near Knight Hollow Road in the town of Arena shortly before 3:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Reeson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.

Watch Now: Related Video

France urban rodeos crackdown: France tightens grip on motorbike rodeos after teen dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News