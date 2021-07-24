Arizona researcher provides more proof COVID came from market, not lab

“I always thought that the lab leak was a long shot, but I thought it was worth investigating. I did then, and I do now,” he said.

But that possibility seems even more remote based on a new summary by Worobey and others that lays out the case for so-called “zoonotic spillover” from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market.

One key revelation, he said, is a recent report by a team of wildlife biologists debunking claims by Chinese authorities that no illegal animal trade occurred at the Huanan market. Instead, the biologists found evidence of sales involving raccoon dogs and palm civets, two Asian mammals linked to previous crossover outbreaks in humans.

The paper by Worobey and 20 other researchers was posted July 7 on the website Zenodo, an open scientific repository where researchers can easily upload their data for others to read and analyze. Throughout the pandemic, scientists have been using such open-access sites to quickly share their findings to aid the global fight against the virus.

As a viral detective of sorts, Worobey, the head of UA’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, has previously traced the origins of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the 1918 influenza pandemic, but his focus these days is squarely on the coronavirus.