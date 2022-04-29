Around the world at Crazylegs: Monona runner, 81, to pass 24,901 mile mark Saturday

When he crosses the finish line under the Camp Randall arch Saturday, Rod McLean will have completed his 26th Crazy Legs race, but he’s more excited about a different milestone.

A little more than a mile into the race, by his calculation, McLean’s odometer will hit 24,901.4 miles, which happens to be circumference of the earth.

McLean, 81, started running about 30 years ago after moving to Madison for a job at the airport.

Running was “a little bit in my genes,” he said — his father ran track for UCLA in the 1930s — but it was also a way of burning off energy after work, keeping himself physically and mentally fit.

“Once I broke inertia it didn’t matter,” McLean said. “Didn’t matter if it was dark. Didn’t matter if it was cold.”

In 1992, he started logging his miles and races, first on ruled paper tablets and later with a GPS-enabled watch.

“It became an obsession,” he said.

His den is wallpapered with bibs from his 368 races. He’s done 11 marathons and 63 half-marathons, including one in every state.

Of the hundreds of races he’s run, McLean said Crazy Legs is one of his favorites. He’s only missed two: when running a half marathon in Kentucky and once when he stepped on a nail.

McLean said running was typically an every-other-day activity, but after he turned 70 he resolved to run every day, a streak he kept up for 725 days.

“I was getting a little lackadaisical,” McLean said. “When I started taking four days off I said that’s it. I’m done with this foolishness.”

One day in 2019 the trainer at the gym where McLean works out twice a week asked how many miles he’d run in his lifetime. It was around 23,000 miles, which the trainer suggested was close to the earth’s circumference.

“It put a spark in me,” McLean said.

McLean figures he would have crossed the mark around Thanksgiving but in August he underwent treatment for prostate cancer, which forced him to cut back his mileage.

“It brought me to my knees,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s the end of the road.”

Around that time he realized it would take another four or five months to reach the round-the-world mark he got a reminder to register for Crazylegs and decided to shoot for that, though he’s had to cut his runs shorter in the past couple of weeks in order not to overshoot the mark.

“It’s the first time in 30 years where I had to back off,” he said.

