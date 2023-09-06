The man who allegedly attacked a female UW-Madison student Downtown early Sunday remained at the scene and pretended to be a witness, Madison police said.

Dozens of video clips provided by the community helped lead investigators to Brandon A. Thompson, 26, whom authorities arrested just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday while he was receiving unspecified medical treatment.

Body camera footage from Fitchburg police, who stopped Thompson about an hour prior to the attack for a vehicle registration violation, also helped investigators later identify him, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

Barnes said Thompson, who was dressed in dark clothing, told a witness he had found the woman he had allegedly just attacked, but he refused to stay at the scene and left in a vehicle, Barnes said.

"This case will not be complete until this cowardly attacker receives the justice he deserves," Barnes said.

Other video obtained by police showed Thompson walking behind the woman prior to the attack, and the vehicle he left the scene in matches the one he was driving when Fitchburg authorities pulled him over.

Thompson graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in criminal justice administration and a minor in psychology, his lawyers said on Wednesday.

Photos released by his lawyers show Thompson graduating from the university and attending the Oregon High School prom.

"The attorneys at Nicholson Goetz & Otis, SC have been retained to handle this matter and are working diligently gathering information relating to his defense," the law firm said in a statement.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, residents of the 300 block of West Wilson Street reported finding the woman, a UW-Madison student in her early 20s, suffering life-threatening injuries. The woman, who remains in a local hospital, is expected to survive.

Thompson attacked the woman at random, Barnes said.

Thompson faces tentative charges of first-degree reckless injury, first-degree sexual assault and strangulation, according to jail records.

The attack has rocked Madison and UW-Madison's campus just as a new academic year kicks off. University leaders addressed the attack in a welcoming ceremony for new students on Tuesday.

University officials have urged students to download the university’s BadgerSAFE app, which allows users to send their real-time locations to family or friends or contact UW Police Department dispatchers with a call or text.

Barnes declined to offer further information about the victim's condition on Wednesday.

"During the past two days, our officers, detectives, forensic investigators and professional staff worked diligently to solve this case," Barnes said.

