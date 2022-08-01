 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made after 7-year-old shot in leg in Poynette, police say

Police squad car lights

An arrest was made after a 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg in Poynette on Saturday afternoon, authorities reported.

Police Chief Adam Rogge said an arrest was made and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

Rogge said in a statement released Saturday evening that police responded to a call in the 200 block of West Seward Street in Poynette at 2:45 p.m.

The caller said there was a 7-year-old girl who was shot in the leg and sustained a non-life threatening gunshot injury on Saturday afternoon.

Poynette Police were assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Poynette EMS and Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Rogge said.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, so no further information will be released at this time,” Rogge said.

