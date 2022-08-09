 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in death from 'foul play' after gunshots reported at Jefferson County residence, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A person was arrested and a death investigation is underway after a report of gunshots at a Jefferson County residence early Tuesday morning, authorities reported.

The death was "a result of foul play," Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement. 

At about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a town of Sumner residence, Milbrath said.

When they made it to the property, deputies saw a person walking away from the residence who matched the description of the suspect and the person was taken into custody, Milbrath said.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of family and no further information is being released, Milbrath said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Edgerton police and EMS, and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, Milbrath said.

