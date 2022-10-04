Arrest made in double homicide case in northeast Wisconsin. authorities say

LITTLE SUAMICO — Sheriff's officials in northeastern Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide investigation.
The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home in Little Suamico Sunday about 9 a.m. The caller said there was a man and woman outside the house who had no pulse and were not breathing.
First responders determined the 75-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were dead and that someone had killed them.
Deputies later found a 27-year-old man considered a person of interest in the case in Oconto and arrested him. He was jailed on charges unrelated to the deaths,
WLUK-TV reported.
Sheriff's officials say the homicides were an isolated incident and the community is not in danger.
No names have been released.
The Oconto County Sheriff's Office, along with the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office and state crime lab, continue to investigate.
