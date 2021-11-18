Arrest made outside Kenosha County Courthouse as Rittenhouse jury deliberates

Another person was arrested Thursday outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial continued deliberations inside. This makes at least the third arrest among demonstrators since jury deliberations began Tuesday.

An individual, who appeared to have a handgun on their hip and kept their face pointed away from cameras, was observed being taken into custody in Civic Center Park across from the courthouse early Thursday afternoon.

The person was handcuffed in the park and taken into a Kenosha Police Department van as officers maintained a perimeter around the vehicle, trying to keep photographers, videographers and onlookers off nearby Sheridan Road (Highway 32). The arrested person wore all black, fingerless gloves, and wore a plain black beanie over long brown hair.

Wednesday afternoon, two anti-Rittenhouse demonstrators were arrested after a scuffle on the courthouse steps in which a 20-year-old man later identified as Anthony Chacon exchanged vulgarities with a pro-Rittenhouse demonstrator, Emily Cahill, and appeared to hit a journalist.

Chacon was charged Thursday with misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and bail jumping, along with a felony count of bail jumping.

Also arrested was a 34-year-old Illinois woman who was observed repeatedly approaching police as they handcuffed Chacon, accusing officers of having hit her and ignoring officers’ orders to stay back.

