A fire Monday morning at a tattoo business along the Beltline was set by the owner, who died moments later in an apparently intentional motorcycle crash, authorities said Thursday.

A gas can and a bottle of lighter fluid were recovered from the scene at Custom Tattooing Art Studios, 4273 W. Beltline, and burn patterns were consistent with arson, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The fire at about 6:30 a.m. Monday caused extensive fire and smoke damage throughout the building resulting in an estimated $300,000 in damage, Schuster said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the man who died in the crash as Ted L. Heffner, 71, of Madison.

Surveillance video enabled fire investigators, Madison police and investigators with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to identify Heffner, who owned the tattoo shop, as the person who started the fire. The video showed Heffner tossing an ignition source into the front of the building, Schuster said.

Heffner fled the scene on his motorcycle and died after driving against traffic on the Beltline “in a manner that appears intentional,” according to Madison police.

Heffner had a troubled history that includes multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions and restraining orders, online court records show.

The records indicate that Heffner’s wife of 11 years filed for divorce last Friday, with a temporary order hearing set for late August. In June, she sought a temporary restraining order against Heffner, alleging abuse and controlling behavior. She indicated Heffner had access to guns, bows and arrows, and knives, and that she was in danger of imminent harm.

Heffner indicated that he did not have any weapons and accused his wife of abuse in multiple documents.

Jen Mulder, the owner of the Electric Needle sewing store next to the tattoo shop, said she previously had a restraining order against Heffner after he allegedly harassed some of her customers. Mulder provided the Wisconsin State Journal with security footage of the incident showing Heffner setting the fire.

Hefner lived alone at the business, which had no other employees, Mulder said.