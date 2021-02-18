Arson suspect says he set fire that destroyed home as distraction, threatened violence against ex-girlfriend

Deputies learned Imhoff had left the home roughly 30 minutes before and he hadn’t told anyone where he was going. He also did not answer calls, according to the complaint.

A resident of the home said one of Imhoff’s friends indicated he was traveling south, likely to Madison. When the deputy spoke to the friend over the phone, he told Meeker that Imhoff had said over the messaging app Snapchat that he “joked about lighting the house on fire.”

The friend said Imhoff was upset recently after a romantic relationship ended and being in a truck accident. He also said Imhoff was likely heading to Madison because he had threatened to burn down the house of or stab his ex-girlfriend, who lives there.

According to a report of calls that day from Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, officers responded to Imhoff banging on a door at a central Madison home but did not find him there, instead pulling him over in a vehicle taken from the residence and handing him over to Sauk County deputies.