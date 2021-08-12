As delta variant surge continues, Wisconsin fears crowded hospitals again

With new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin 10 times higher than a month ago and hospitalizations six times higher, health officials said Thursday the surge fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus likely will get worse unless more people are vaccinated.

“What we’re seeing happen in Florida could happen here,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, noting record COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida, which has a similar vaccination rate to Wisconsin. “We risk our hospital systems being overwhelmed again.”

Gov. Tony Evers suggested he was preparing to require COVID-19 vaccination for state employees, as some public and private sector employers have done.

“We’re looking at all alternatives as it relates to our state employees, and we will be making that decision within the next week,” Evers said. “As an employer of many thousands of people, we want to make sure we’re doing our part to get shots in arms.”