As drought conditions intensify for southern Wisconsin, few chances for showers, storms over next week

As drought conditions intensify for southern Wisconsin, there are few chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next week, according to forecasters.

Southwest and south-central Wisconsin is in a moderate drought and southeast Wisconsin is in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Madison has seen just a tenth of an inch of rain in June, 2.18 inches below normal, and the 2021 total is just 7.28 inches, less than half the normal 16.16 inches.

Over the next week, the only chances for showers and storms is later Thursday into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The good news is that southern Wisconsin will mostly escape the heat that has been seen for most of June, with highs predicted above the lower 80s only on Thursday and Friday over the next week.

The heat won’t be far to the west, though, with triple-digit temperatures possible in the Dakotas again at times, AccuWeather said.