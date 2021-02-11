As panels proliferate, Wisconsin to study rooftop solar potential

Google’s Project Sunroof, which uses a high-tech mapping technology to look at available space, obstacles and sunlight, estimates there are more than 900,000 viable rooftops in Wisconsin. Under the current funding scenario, Focus on Energy can only support about 4,000 per year.

PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq suggested the study focus more on how to help low and middle-income families get in on the action.

“If we know clearly that demand is there, even as we saw the level of incentive go down, what’s the best and most effective use of our dollars?” Valcq said. “Does it make sense to be spending dollars when we all know that demand is there?”

“The answer is no,” said Commissioner Ellen Nowak, who voted against the study. “That’s a sign we need to step out of the way... We essentially have freeloaders here.”

The study will look at how much solar capacity the state could support based on technical constraints, such as rooftop space and available sunlight, as well as what could be reasonably expected based on economic and social factors. It will include county-level estimates as well as for each of the investor-owned utility territories.