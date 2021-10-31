As the Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins, focus of the nation drawn to a Kenosha County courtroom

There are few things more common in a criminal courtroom than seeing a teenage boy whose involvement in violence has left him shackled in a defendant’s chair.

On Monday, Kyle Rittenhouse will be the 18-year-old in the defendant’s chair. His age — 17 at the time he shot three men in August 2020, leaving one injured and two dead — puts him in the third-highest demographic of accused killers by age in America according to FBI statistics.

Rittenhouse has other things in common with teenagers who find themselves in trouble.

At the time of the shootings he had apparently stopped attending high school before graduation. He was living with his single mother and sisters in a small apartment, working a part-time job, and was poor enough to qualify for representation by a public defender.

From there, of course, Rittenhouse’s story sharply diverges from the average.

His trial, which has drawn the focus of the world and the spotlight of national media attention, is scheduled to begin Monday with an effort to pick a jury that hasn’t already decided that the teenager is either the hero or the villain of the story in a nation — and state and county — where partisanship has divided citizens into opposing teams.

“This is not a political trial. This will not be a political trial,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder told attorneys at a pre-trial hearing about the case in September. And despite the clamor around the case, in the courtroom Schroeder appears to be ignoring the court of public opinion and focusing on conducting the homicide trial as he would always conduct a homicide trial.

Picking a jury

Schroeder expects to pick a jury in two days. By contrast, it took a Minneapolis court two weeks to choose a jury in the similarly politically charged trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd.

Schroeder declined attorneys’ request to use questionnaires to pre-screen prospective jurors to attempt to weed out those with biases about the case before they were questioned in the courtroom. He has told lawyers his past experience gives him faith that jurors will put aside their personal opinions and focus on the evidence presented in the case.

Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink said 300 prospective jurors received summons for the case, more than twice as many as are typically called in for a homicide trial. Some of those 300 people were allowed to postpone jury service for cause — for instance if someone was going to be away at college for the trial dates. She said she expects about 150 people to arrive at the courthouse Monday as prospective jurors.

Despite the publicity surrounding the trial, Matoska-Mentink said the number of those prospective jurors who contacted her office with concerns was not unusual. “No, I’m going to say it was pretty average,” she said.

She said jurors who receive summons are randomly chosen from Kenosha County residents 18 and older who are United States citizens. Their names are collected from Wisconsin Department of Transportation data of those with driver’s licenses or state identification cards.

“We don’t make any geographical specifications or limitations,” Matoska-Mentink said. "It could be that of 150 people, 120 of them could be west of the I (interstate) or vice versa.”

Those prospective jurors will arrive in the courtroom to be questioned by the judge and attorneys in a process called voir dire. The judge can dismiss any prospective juror for cause — for instance if a person states they have personal ties to the case or say they have a firmly held opinion on what the outcome should be. The prosecution and defense can each “strike” up to seven prospective jurors each for any reason as they try to pick a jury they believe will be most open to their case.

Both the prosecution and defense will be aiming to choose a jury that will be most open to their version of what happened the night of the shootings.

The charges

Rittenhouse is charged with-first degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis.

He is also charged with recklessly endangering safety for firing his rifle toward other people in the crowd, and for carrying a dangerous weapon as a minor.

Rittenhouse came from his home in Antioch, Ill., to Kenosha on Aug. 25 following two days of protest and rioting that broke out in the city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer. He was armed with an AR-15 rifle he took from the home of the stepfather of Dominick Black, a friend in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse and Black joined other heavily armed men who gathered at Downtown businesses along Sheridan Road (state Highway 32). In interviews Rittenhouse gave before the shooting with some of the many members of the media and independent journalists on the street that night, the teenager said he was hired by owners of a car lot to protect property, and that he was acting as a medic.

The shootings happened later that night — captured on video and shared thousands of times on social media before dawn the following morning.

Polarizing case

The Rittenhouse shootings have been decried by those on the left as an example of the danger of right-wing militias and political violence. On the right, Rittenhouse has been raised up as a hero who was justified in killing people who were part of a mob, with supporters arguing he is being persecuted by the government.

Those who see Rittenhouse as a victim donated enough money to pay his $2 million bond, and he has been free while awaiting trial. Donations are also covering the cost of hiring his defense attorneys, Mark Richards of Racine and Corey Chirafisi of Madison. Both are former prosecutors with successful private practices.

Richards’ past high-profile cases include defending Racine billionaire Curt Johnson, of the SC Johnson family, who was convicted of sexually abusing his stepdaughter. Richards is also the defense attorney for Tyler Huffhines of Paddock Lake, the accused ringleader of a black market THC vape manufacturing and marketing business whose case ended up on the front page of the New York Times.

Prosecutors hope to prove Rittenhouse was not justified in his shooting of Rosenbaum, who was unarmed, when the two clashed in a parking lot on Sheridan Road and 63rd Street, and that he is guilty of homicide and attempted homicide for shooting men who attempted to stop him as he ran away from that first shooting.

The defense has maintained that Rittenhouse was defending himself against a mob that was trying to kill him — and that he reasonably feared that he would be killed or suffer great bodily harm at the hands of the men he shot — so he should be acquitted of the charges against him. Legal experts have said Rittenhouse has a strong self-defense argument.

Hearing evidence

But, as in most homicide trials, it is difficult for the public to predict in advance what evidence will come out in trial, or what can be learned from witnesses on the stand.

Prosecutors have lost a series of motions seeking to introduce evidence they said would give the jury a better idea of Rittenhouse’s state of mind the night of the shootings — including being blocked from introducing video taken from a car in which Rittenhouse can be heard saying "Bro I wish I had my (expletive) AR. l'd start shooting rounds at them” as people can be seen running from a drug store and loading items in a car.

According to statements in court, the person who was with Rittenhouse when that video was taken was Dominick Black, the same person who accompanied him to Kenosha the night of the shootings and who drove Rittenhouse back to his home in Antioch afterward. Black had been dating Rittenhouse’s sister and the two became friends.

Now 20, Black is charged with two counts of providing a dangerous weapon to a minor. He allegedly was the straw purchaser who provided Rittenhouse with the AR-15.

Uphill battle for the state?

One of the wildcards of the trial which may shed light on Rittenhouse’s mindset that night will be Black’s testimony. Black is on the state’s witness list. According to court records, the prosecution against him was adjourned in July based on a mutual agreement between Rittenhouse prosecutor Thomas Binger and Black’s attorney Antony Cotton, indicating that Black is cooperating with the prosecution.

Chris Van Wagner and Jessa Nicholson Goetz — two prominent Madison-based defense attorneys who were initially hired as the criminal defense attorneys for Rittenhouse before quickly dropping out of the case because of concerns about the behavior of Rittenhouse’s past civil attorneys Lin Wood and John Pierce — said they believe the defense has a strong case.

While video of shooting deaths would typically be a boon for a prosecution, in this case both Van Wagner and Goetz said the video of the second and third shootings helps the defense argument. Goetz said the fact that Rittenhouse is on the ground when he shoots Huber and Grosskreutz makes it more difficult to retreat and strengthens the defense argument.

“I would say I think the state has a very problematic case on all counts,” Van Wagner said in August. “It’s a tough case.”

