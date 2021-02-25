As UW Health reschedules COVID-19 vaccine shots, state adds groups eligible

UW Health on Thursday moved back 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments set for next week because of inadequate supply, as the state prepared to make educators and other groups eligible for shots Monday — adding some 700,000 residents to about 1.6 million eligible now.

Despite snags like at UW Health, nearly half of people 65 and older have received injections and supply is increasing, so it’s time to expand the opportunity, state officials said. Roughly the same number of doses will keep going to older adults in coming weeks, with additional supply going to educators, they said.

“This increasing supply is why it is important for us to continue to add more people into the eligible populations, to avoid having vaccine wait on shelves,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services. “We are in a great place to open up eligibility.”