As Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip, deaths at highest level in 13 months

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Wisconsin are declining, but deaths from the coronavirus are at the highest level since December 2020.

The state on Tuesday reported 5,768 new cases of COVID-19, for a daily average of 9,781, down from the daily average peak of 18,877 on Jan. 19, which was elevated in part because of a data system update the previous weekend. Before the update, the state was seeing nearly 12,000 cases a day on average, and counts this week are lower.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association said 1,900 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, the lowest level in more than three weeks and down from a pandemic peak of 2,278 on Jan. 12. As of Tuesday, 387 of the patients were in intensive care, the lowest level in nearly a month and down from a peak of 488 on Jan. 12.

Dane County had 179 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 36 in intensive care, Public Health Madison and Dane County said Tuesday. That’s down from a peak of 202 hospitalizations on Jan. 11 and a recent high of 47 in intensive care on Jan. 19.

The state reported 88 additional deaths, for a daily average of 36, the highest level since Dec. 24, 2020. Increases in hospitalizations and deaths tend to follow spikes in cases, such as with the omicron variant surge that started in December, health officials say.

In Dane County, which has the state’s highest vaccination rate, nearly 61% of residents have received booster or additional doses. That has given them significant protection, the city-county health department said last week.

In December 2021, a person not fully vaccinated in the county was seven times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, 57 times more likely to be hospitalized with it and 58 times more likely to die from it than a person who was fully vaccinated and had a booster or additional dose, the department said.

A person vaccinated with only the primary series was three times more likely to get COVID-19, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with it and 11 times more likely to die from it than a person who had the primary series and a booster or additional dose.