As Wisconsin rules twist and turn, Rock County issues mask order

Rock County issued a COVID-19 mask order Thursday, as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued a new one shortly after Assembly Republicans voted to strike down his previous one.

The Rock County order is effective immediately and will last until May 5, according to a statement from the Rock County Public Health Department.

The order, issued by interim health officer Michelle Bailey, requires people ages 5 and older to wear face coverings when indoors or outdoors in enclosed spaces, with some exceptions such as when eating, drinking or swimming.

People with health conditions or disabilities who are not able to safely wear a face covering are also exempt from the requirement.

“We are currently seeing a high amount of case activity and community spread,” Bailey said. “We still need to utilize every strategy available to decrease the number of people affected by this virus. It is up to everyone to do their part to keep the community and their families safe.”

Adherence to social distancing and mask wearing remains important as COVID-19 vaccine continues to be dispensed in Wisconsin, the statement said.