The largest Methodist congregation in Dane County has voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church over disagreements regarding gay marriage and gay leadership.

Members of Asbury United Methodist Church voted 224-76 Sunday evening to separate from the parent organization. In order to disaffiliate from UMC, two-thirds of those in attendance needed to vote to leave.

Disputes over the Methodist Church's policies regarding homosexuality are splitting congregations across the country.

Currently, UMC maintains bans on same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay clergy. However, amid speculation that the United Methodist Church may make an official stance in support of gay marriage and LGBTQ+ pastors in the coming years, hundreds of Methodist churches have responded with disaffiliation, in an effort to cement their opposition to the potential change.

According to a report by UM News, UMC has lost more than 2,000 churches since 2019.

With disaffiliation, churches become independent of UMC, while keeping their property and assets.

Some churches that have disaffiliated from UMC have gone on to join the Global Methodist Church, a new denomination started by former conservative leaders within UMC, with a doctrine that does not support or recognize same-sex marriage.

