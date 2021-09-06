Ask the Weather Guys: Are we near the end of hurricane season?

Q: Are we near the end of hurricane season?

A: It has been a particularly impactful hurricane season in the Atlantic thus far. As of Sunday, there have been 12 named storms — Larry being the current storm of interest.

Hurricane Ida was a very impactful storm, and tens of thousands remain without power in the metro New Orleans area. The so-called remnants of Ida also walloped the northeastern U.S. on Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in dozens of deaths and widespread flooding in many states not usually so affected.

The climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 12, so we are only halfway into the season thus far.