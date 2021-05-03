Ask the Weather Guys: Can space dust affect our atmosphere?

Q: Can space dust affect our atmosphere?

A: Space contains tons of dust. When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.

Particles with diameters larger than about 2 millimeters undergo very rapid heating through collisions in our atmosphere. As they heat up, they can produce a short-lived trail of light known as “shooting star.” Most dust particles entering the atmosphere are estimated to be much smaller than this and don’t provide a visible trail.

The dust aids with the formation of “noctilucent” clouds — the highest clouds in the Earth’s atmosphere — by providing a surface on which ice crystals can form. Noctilucent clouds develop during summer in the polar regions.

A micrometeorite is a small dust particle that reaches the Earth’s surface. They are a few tenths to hundredths of a millimeter in size. Antarctica is a good place to look for micrometeorites because of the low accumulation of snow and the virtual absence of ground dust. After a 20-year collection of extraterrestrial particles in Antarctica, a peer-reviewed publication estimates that every year over 5,000 tons of space dust fall on Earth. For reference, the average U.S. car weighs about 2 tons.