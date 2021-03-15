Ask the Weather Guys: Has March been a bit unusual so far?

Q: Has March been a bit unusual so far?

A: It has been a fairly benign first two weeks of March for those of us in southern Wisconsin.

Through the first 11 days of the month, we have averaged 6.2 degrees above normal. In fact, in the nearly three weeks since Feb. 22 — when we had this season’s maximum snow depth of 16 inches in Madison — we have averaged the same 6.2 degrees above normal.

During that stretch of days, we have had only three (March 1, 2 and 4) where the daily average temperature was below normal — and it was only slightly below at that. The result of this exceptional, uninterrupted stretch of mild weather has been the most rapid disappearance of a substantial snow cover that we have seen in quite some time in Madison.

Officially, March 10 was the first day with a snow depth of zero inches since Dec. 11. During this late-winter mild spell we have lost nearly 1 inch of snow cover each day for nearly three weeks.