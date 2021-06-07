Ask the Weather Guys: How dangerous is hot weather?

Q: How dangerous is hot weather?

A: Hot weather can be dangerous, particularly if the humidity is high as well.

Much of the Upper Midwest had temperatures near or above 90 degrees over the weekend, except along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Several locations set record high daily temperatures — in Madison, Saturday’s high of 92 degrees tied the record for the day set in 1934.

So it’s a good time to consider the dangers of hot weather, as extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. According to the National Weather Service, an average of 130 people die in the U.S. from heat exposure each year.

Perspiring is how a body cools down. Sweating, by itself, does not cool the body. It is the evaporation of sweat that cools the body.

At the same pressure and temperature, water evaporates more slowly in air that has a high relative humidity and more quickly in air that has a low relative humidity. This means that in high humidity, your body will cool at a slower rate, possibly creating a dangerous situation.