Ask the Weather Guys: How unusual was this cold first half of May?

Q: How unusual was this cold first half of May?

A: The first two days of this month had high temperatures of 87 and 84, respectively, and daily average temperatures (the average of the daily high and daily low) that were 15 and 19 degrees above normal.

In the next 12 days, the daily average temperature has been just shy of 6 degrees below normal. In fact, during that nearly two week stretch, nine days have had overnight lows in the 30s, including a streak of eight straight days from May 7 through Friday. The morning low on Tuesday was 30 degrees — notably cold and memorable for most of us, but only the 61st coldest morning in the first half of May in Madison’s history, far behind the all-time lowest of 19 degrees recorded on May 1, 1978.

However, the streak of cold mornings we have just endured is much more unusual. In fact, only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history — in 1971, 1976, 1989 and this month.