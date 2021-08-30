Ask the Weather Guys: Is hurricane forecasting improving?

Q: Is hurricane forecasting improving?

A: There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and hurricane intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).

Hurricane forecasts are becoming more accurate and are extending further out in time. Accurate forecasts provide needed information to make sound decisions and effective risk communication. In addition to improved hurricane forecasts, technological advances, such as smart phone apps, are making the information more accessible and can alert those in harm’s way.

Track forecast error is defined as the great-circle distance between a hurricane’s forecast position and the actual position at the forecast verification time. As one might expect, the errors get larger the further out the forecast.