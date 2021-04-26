Ask the Weather Guys: What forced last week's snow showers?

Q: What forced the snow showers of last week?

A: Last week’s snow showers garnered their fair share of attention.

The showers were intermittent, a snowy period often followed by a break in the clouds through which an interval of sunshine prevailed. On both days this showery activity ended near or just before sundown.

The conditions that foster such behavior are interesting but not all that uncommon. The way in which the temperature of the air varies with increasing height above the ground determines the atmospheric stability. It turns out that when the difference between the surface temperature and the temperature some distance above the ground is large, the atmosphere is very susceptible to the development of showers.

Our showery days last week were characterized by air temperatures at about 3 miles above the ground that were near minus 35 degrees Celsius, while the surface temperature was about 5 degrees Celsius. That 40-degree temperature difference rendered the stratification quite unstable — especially to the ascent of saturated air.