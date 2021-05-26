Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hires retired police officers to investigate presidential election

"My goal is to show Gov. Evers that this is the right thing, so that at least half of the electorate knows that the next election is fair and square," Vos said.

He said hiring the former police officers is necessary beyond the Assembly committee's work because they are skilled investigators with a lifetime of experience. He said he expects the investigators to work in conjunction with the Assembly committee reviewing the November election.

Vos said he hopes the investigators can produce a report by the fall, to be released alongside an expected audit of the election by the Legislative Audit Bureau.

Vos said the investigators, which will be overseen by an attorney, can request that the Legislature subpoena witnesses on their behalf.