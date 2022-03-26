At 8, he could see the whey: UW-Madison's lone master cheesemaker shares his knowledge with Wisconsin

Gary Grossen talks about cheesemaking poetically, even almost romantically.

“Copper vats have a special place in my heart,” he said, arm extended toward some machinery in Babcock Hall on the UW-Madison campus.

“Cheesemaking is an art,” he explained. “You do a lot by feel. The feel of the curd.”

“Isn’t this a miracle?” he asked in wonder as the whey began to separate.

Such love for the process is understandable for a born-and-raised Wisconsinite who started making cheese at his family’s plant at the ripe age of 8. Grossen, 71, now works at UW-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research. His days are spent making cheese, working with students, doing research and assisting companies on product development.

It’s only fitting that the flagship school in America’s Dairyland includes a number of cheesemakers on staff. Grossen, however, holds the highest title among the group. He’s the only Wisconsin master cheesemaker at UW-Madison, a distinction fewer than 100 individuals in the state can claim.

How did you get into the cheesemaking business?

My dad bought a cheese plant, the Prairie Hill Cheese Co-op just south of Monroe, in 1949. I was born two years later so I grew up with it. We lived above the factory. I started driving a pickup truck down the road by 12. Sometimes people asked me, “What do you and your dad do for fun?” And we’d say, “Work.” Seven days a week. About 35 farmers shipped milk to our plant. Even before I was out of high school, I knew I’d be a cheesemaker. It never passed my mind to do something else. It’s a lot of pride and paying attention to detail. You go in the cellar at the end of the day and see the cheese you made and you feel proud.

How did you make the jump to UW-Madison?

For 51 years, I worked at and eventually ran the plant. I sold it in 2002, but I wanted to keep making cheese, so I stayed around for a couple years. Then there was an opening at Babcock Hall in 2005, and I’ve been here ever since.

Tell me how you become a master cheesemaker.

First, you have to be a licensed cheesemaker for 10 years, and Wisconsin is the only state that requires a license to make cheese. Then it’s a three-year program, and you can become certified in two types of cheese at a time. The process is stringent. There are plant inspections, classes and cheese evaluation throughout this time. There’s a huge test. It’s open-book but, you know, two paragraphs isn’t going to cut it. My first certification in 2002 was for brick and Muenster cheese. In 2009, I got certified in cheddar and in 2013, I got certified in Havarti and Gouda.

What’s your favorite type of cheese to make?

For me, it’s any type with eyes — or what the general public calls “holes” — so Swiss or Gouda are my favorites to make. But you know cheese is only as good as the quality of the milk you get. So farmers deserve a lot of credit, too.

How many types of cheese do you have in your fridge at home right now?

Oh, probably 10. Even Limburger! I eat some cheese every day. It’s got to be at room temp to get the full flavor.

Tell me about something in your life that isn’t cheese-related.

It’s 50 years this month that I joined the Juda Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter. It’s nice to be able to help out where I’m needed. And this past fall, my wife and I celebrated our 50-year anniversary.

How big of a deal are you in the cheese world?

Well, I don’t like to boast ... one of my proudest moments was winning second place in Gouda at the World Championship Cheese Contest in 2012. Only the Dutch beat me out, and the Netherlands is where Gouda began. Another big honor of mine was when my wife and I were named King and Queen of Cheese Days in Monroe, back in 2008. That’s a big recognition. And most recently, at the Green County Fair last summer I won grand champion for my cheese. This is a very tough competition, so to win that — and when I did, I announced to everyone that this was my last contest — well, what a way to go out.

What’s next for you?

I won’t be doing this forever. It might be time to go fishing once in a while. The first thing I want to do when I retire is drive around all the borders of Wisconsin. No interstates. There’s a lot of the state to see, and I’ve got cheesemaking friends all over Wisconsin. But I also want to share as much as I can with others. We need young people to carry this on.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0