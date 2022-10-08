'At this point, we'll take anything:' College students camp out for housing

After standing in 40-degree weather for more than three hours, hoping to sign a lease for a first-come, first-served apartment, Janessa Keenan wasn’t going to be picky.

The UW-Madison sophomore, along with her roommates Lilah Dottori and Taylor Tagliavia, were among dozens of people who stood outside J. Michael Real Estate just before 11 a.m. Friday to secure housing for the 2023-24 school year. People started camping out at 10 a.m. Thursday to snag a lease when the landlord company opened at 9 a.m. Friday, the first day lease applications for next school year were accepted, NBC 15 first reported.

The trio lives in the Lucky Apartments and pays $700 a person to share a room; that same room would cost each of them an additional $50 next year, Tagliavia said. With J. Michael’s properties, they were hoping to get something that allowed them to have their own space.

“At this point, we’ll take anything,” Keenan said as she warmed her hands in an oversized sweatshirt. “We really just need housing.”

It’s typical for student-housing landlords to open their leases starting in the fall for the following year. But this year has an added urgency to it, as many landlords are raising their prices and more affordable units are going faster as a result, students said.

In September, several apartment complexes had already informed residents that rent would be going up next year, the Daily Cardinal student newspaper reported.

Shanda Kennedy, the J. Michael Real Estate office manager, said the office usually sees lines on the first day applications are accepted, but they’ve never seen it “this crazy and chaotic.”

While the company has historically seen lines for larger occupancy apartments in the Langdon Street area, this is the first time employees there have seen a line form for general leases, Kennedy said.

On Friday afternoon, she said all the Langdon Street apartments, not just high-occupancy properties, had been leased for next year. The company still had apartments available on the west side of campus in the Camp Randall and Vilas areas.

“We knew that it was going to be crazier today just based on the calls,” she said. “We couldn’t keep up with the phones or the emails.”

Students in line held their filled-out applications. They could request a specific building, but many were willing to consider multiple options.

Huddled in blankets and sweatshirts, a group of five roommates said they had come in looking for a five-bedroom apartment, but it had been taken earlier in the day. They had resigned themselves to having to split up and opt for a two- and three-bedroom option before the threes were taken. But with apartments going at a fast clip, now they were up for anything.

Lauren Steininger, a sophomore at UW-Madison, said she’s expecting to pay more than she currently does at her sorority house, which costs her $4,000 a semester. Another roommate, sophomore Daphne Smoley, said she was hoping to get a lease for no more than $1,200 a month per person.

Three of the roommates said they were skipping their classes to wait in line. Smoley had to skip a job interview.

“If you think about it, what’s more important,” Smoley said. “How I pay for it is a later problem. I need to be focused on finding a place.”