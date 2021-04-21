Attorney: Wind caused double fatal I-90/94 crash, not La Crosse driver's impairment

Barrett explained that when attorneys are speaking, they will remove their masks. Jury selection took place across the street in the West Square Building to accommodate more people. When the trial began at 1 p.m. Monday, members of the jury were separated by dividers after filtering into their seats. When the first witness took the stand, he was asked to remove his mask from behind a clear wall boxing him into his seat.

Thomas D. Millar, 65, of Iron River, was one of the two backseat passengers injured in the crash. The other was Richard P. Schoenke, who was 56 at the time.

Millar outlined the details of that October day when he and the other three woke up at a Motel 6 in Madison, went to IHOP for breakfast and called an Uber ride to take them to Regent Street around 9:30 a.m. The group was partaking in an annual trip to watch a live Badgers football game, this one against Illinois. They had originally planned to stay another evening in the city, but Howe received a call that his mother was ill and they decided to head back early because “that’s what friends do,” Millar said.

Millar, who intermittently fought tears and a shaking voice while recalling the crash, said he was talking to Miller and Howe while Schoenke slept in the backseat when he heard Howe make a comment about the driver in the next lane getting close to the Yukon.