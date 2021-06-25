Attorneys prepare for new trial for Kenosha County man accused of killing his wife in 1998

Defense attorneys for Mark Jensen are getting time to review the voluminous case files before the court begins to schedule the dates for his new homicide trial.
Jensen is slated to go to trial for a second time for the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen. Jensen was convicted in 2008 of killing Julie. Prosecutors convinced jurors in a case that gained national attention that he had poisoned her with antifreeze and then suffocated her at their Pleasant Prairie home.
Jensen has consistently maintained that he is innocent.
His conviction was overturned on appeal, with a series of courts ruling that original trial Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder erred in allowing the jury to hear voicemails Julie left with Pleasant Prairie Police and a “voice from the grave” letter Julie had written and given to a neighbor with instructions that it be turned over to police if she died. In the letter, she wrote that she suspected her husband was trying to kill her and that police should consider him a suspect if she died.
When Jensen was first scheduled for a new trial, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman ruled that that letter could again be admitted and reinstated Jensen’s conviction without ever going before a second jury. That decision was also overturned on appeal.
The courts have ruled that the new trial must proceed without the letter or voicemails. Prosecutors have said they believe the case against Jensen remains strong.
At a brief hearing Friday, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas told defense attorneys he wanted them to have time to go through the evidence and case files before setting a schedule for filing motions in the case.
The case is next scheduled to return to court Aug. 27 for a status hearing.
