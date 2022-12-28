Audit shows UW System schools misspent $239,000 of COVID relief funds

Four University of Wisconsin System universities misspent a total of $239,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money, directing the cash to consultants, online maps and student entertainment, according to the Legislative Audit Bureau.

System administrators dispute some of the findings, however.

The report by the Legislature's nonpartisan audit bureau found UW-La Crosse, UW-Superior, UW-Platteville and UW-Stevens Point all misspent federal relief funds in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The money LAB auditors believe was misspent represents 0.04% of the $524 million in federal aid System schools received between the three federal stimulus bills. UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee, whose combined enrollment makes up close to half of the System's student population, together received more than a third of those dollars.

"UW System was vigilant in working with our universities to ensure overwhelming compliance with federal relief funding and believes that with just 0.04% of the funds deemed unallowable, the UW System demonstrated a commitment to fiscal stewardship and accountability during COVID," System spokesperson Ethan Schuh said.

UW-La Crosse is responsible for three-quarters of the misspent federal dollars, according to the report. There, much of the $181,400 in misspent money went to recruitment efforts, including the hiring of a consultant, the audit bureau said are not allowable under the relief requirements. An additional $54,000 went toward expenses incurred before March 13, 2020, also not allowed.

UW-Platteville had created online versions of its campuses so that prospective students could tour them, the Audit Bureau report said.

The bureau said in its report it had found evidence that UW-La Crosse wanted to use the funds to drive new undergraduate enrollment and that UW-Platteville had continued to use the maps to recruit students, both of which are not permissible.

Other expenses the audit bureau deemed inappropriate included UW-Superior offsetting $30,000 of lost alcohol sales from canceled events and $1,500 for a summer musical event; UW-Platteville using $1,000 to cover expenses for a summer bowling and movie theater event; and UW-Stevens Point spending $930 to show a film.

The System argues the bureau erred in thinking the consultant was for recruitment, as System administrators contend the consultancy was for financial aid. The online maps for UW-Platteville campuses were necessary for when students were not allowed on campus and shouldn't count as a form of advertising, which is an ineligible expense, Schuh said.

"The financial aid consultant was hired to develop a strategic plan to ensure our students received financial aid, both new COVID-related aid and ongoing Title IX aid," Schuh said. "Recruitment may benefit from this and was mentioned in university communications, but this was not the primary purpose."

UW-Platteville's maps were an "essential part of orientation to campus life," Schuh added.

UW-La Crosse has accepted the audit bureau's determinations and has since covered those costs, Schuh said.

As part of its recommendations to the System, the bureau said administrators need to work on resolving unallowable expenses and offer written guidance to its universities on allowable uses.

Schuh said the System routinely shared guidance with its universities when new federal regulations and professional organizations, such as the National Association of College and University Business Officers, released interpretations of the rules. Schuh added that COVID-19 funding was a regular topic on System meeting agendas with university administrators.

"When such questions did arise, we referred university staff to specific locations within the already-available guidance documents or we sought input from the federal government (or) national organizations," Schuh said.