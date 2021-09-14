Audubon Society: OK to feed birds again; waning bird illness still a mystery

Amid waning reports of a mysterious illness, the Madison Audubon Society says it is safe to resume feeding birds.

The ornithological organization advised residents to remove bird feeders this summer after the Department of Natural Resources received scattered reports of birds with crusty or swollen eyes, symptoms associated with an unidentified illness that had killed songbirds in some eastern and midwestern states.

But DNR wildlife veterinarian Lindsey Long said there were no more dead birds than normal, and none of the birds submitted for testing showed lesions consistent with those of birds sampled in other states.

The common symptoms — swollen and crusty eyes — are also associated with other diseases.

Now the Madison Audubon chapter has revised its guidance based on the lack of confirmed cases in Wisconsin and declining reports in other states.

Matt Reetz, executive director of the Madison Audubon Society, said the reduction in cases may be partly due to people taking down feeders, which can be a vector for disease transmission.