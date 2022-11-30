Authorities arrest Racine dating app 'predator' tied to woman who died

FRANKLIN — The Racine man accused of meeting women on dating apps and victimizing them, one of whom died after meeting with him at a South Milwaukee bar, has been caught.
Officers from the Franklin Police Department in Milwaukee County took Timothy Olson, 52, into custody Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., according to a social media post from the department.
Olson was confirmed to be in Franklin Monday night at a business on South 27th Street, police said. He had been on foot and frequenting Franklin businesses.
In addition to the death of 55-year-old Racine-native Kim “Raina” Mikulance, who collapsed suddenly after meeting with Olson at a bar Nov. 17 and died days later, Olson is also connected to a kidnapping.
Olson has been described as both a “victimizer” and “predator,” and authorities from various jurisdictions had continuously advised anyone with information about his whereabouts to immediately call 911.
His address, according to a court filing, is on the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue in Racine.
“The Racine Police Department is pleased that Timothy Olson is in custody,” stated Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox. “All women are safer with him off of the street.”
Olson has a warrant for five counts of felony personal ID theft-financial gain out of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
In addition to “Rico,” Olson also allegedly uses the following aliases:
- Russel Tijerina
- Rullsee Tijerina
- Timothy Wilson
