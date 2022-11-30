Authorities arrest Racine dating app 'predator' tied to woman who died

FRANKLIN — The Racine man accused of meeting women on dating apps and victimizing them, one of whom died after meeting with him at a South Milwaukee bar, has been caught.

Officers from the Franklin Police Department in Milwaukee County took Timothy Olson, 52, into custody Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., according to a social media post from the department.

Olson was confirmed to be in Franklin Monday night at a business on South 27th Street, police said. He had been on foot and frequenting Franklin businesses.

In addition to the death of 55-year-old Racine-native Kim “Raina” Mikulance, who collapsed suddenly after meeting with Olson at a bar Nov. 17 and died days later, Olson is also connected to a kidnapping.

Olson has been described as both a “victimizer” and “predator,” and authorities from various jurisdictions had continuously advised anyone with information about his whereabouts to immediately call 911.

His address, according to a court filing, is on the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue in Racine.

“The Racine Police Department is pleased that Timothy Olson is in custody,” stated Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox. “All women are safer with him off of the street.”

Olson has a warrant for five counts of felony personal ID theft-financial gain out of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

In addition to “Rico,” Olson also allegedly uses the following aliases:

Russel Tijerina

Rullsee Tijerina

Timothy Wilson

Safety According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, those considering using an online dating site or app should research any warnings about the service before signing up for an account. If you are contacted by an online suitor, take it slowly. Ask questions and look for inconsistent answers. Also, check the person’s photo using the “search by image” option in a search engine — if the same picture shows up with a different name, that’s a red flag. It is possible that you are being targeted for a romance scam if your online love interest: Claims to be from the United States but is currently “traveling,” “deployed with the military,” or “working overseas.”

Professes love for you almost instantly.

Asks you to leave the dating site and communicate by email or instant messages.

Requests that you send personal information including Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers.

Asks you to cash checks for him/her.

Makes excuses for not meeting in person, such as last-minute financial, medical, or family emergencies.

Asks you to send money by wire transfer. Never wire money to someone you do not know or have not met in person.