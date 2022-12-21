 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities identify 2 who died from Janesville home fire, authorities say

Janesville Fire Dept.
Janesville Fire Department

Authorities have identified two people who died in a house fire Friday in Janesville.

Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, both of Janesville, died in the fire in the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday. The fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene and Benoit was died at a local hospital. The cause and manner of death for both are pending and additional testing is underway, the medical examiner’s office said in a statement.

Fire crews found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the home and were told by people at the scene that people were inside. Fire crews began attacking the fire and searching the home, and found two people inside, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

