Authorities identify 22-year-old killed in Racine County gas station shooting

The identity of Tuesday morning's fatal shooting victim at the Pilot Travel Center in Caledonia has been released by the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony F. Griger, 22, of Elkhorn was fatally shot by a 32-year-old man from Hartland at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday; in a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that Griger was "viciously executed."

The shooter fled the scene, traveling east on Highway K to a Mobil station where, coincidentally, a Sheriff's Office investigator was fueling his undercover vehicle. The shooter and the investigator exchanged gunfire; the shooter was killed and the investigator was wounded. Schmaling on Tuesday described the investigator as "conscious and alert" at a nearby hospital.

"We offer our prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and wife," the Sheriff's Office said in the Wednesday afternoon news release. "The family is requesting their right to privacy be respected during this difficult time."

The name of the shooter has not been disclosed.

