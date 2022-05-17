Authorities identify Mount Horeb man who was shot in Blue Mounds; investigation continues

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the Mount Horeb man who was shot in a residential area in Blue Mounds on Sunday morning as Marshall L Iverson, 18.

The incident occurred in the 10000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue in the Village of Blue Mounds and was reported to authorities at or about 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, according to a statement released by the medical examiner's office.

The medical examiner's office did not release a cause of death, but Dane County Sheriff public information officer Elise Schaffer said a press conference regarding the incident will be scheduled for Wednesday morning.

At 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address in in the Village of Blue Mounds for a male with a reported gunshot injury. The medical examiner’s office responded and pronounced Iverson deceased. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate and there is no danger to the community, Dane County Lt. Heidi Gardner said in a statement released Sunday.

