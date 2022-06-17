Authorities identify Oconto County sergeant, armed man he shot to death in I-41 traffic stop June 8

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and the armed man he shot to death during a traffic stop off Interstate 41 on June 8.

The incident began around 2:40 p.m. June 8 when Sgt. Jordan Longsine responded to multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver on I-41.

About 10 minutes later, Longsine saw a vehicle matching the description of the reckless driver’s vehicle and it pulled over and the driver waved Longsine over requesting assistance on the side of I-41 in the area of Frog Pond Road in the town of Oconto, the Justice Department said.

Longsine, who has 17 years in law enforcement, saw that the driver was already out of the car and appeared to be injured. While he was tending to the driver, passenger Dakota Coleman, 27, got out of the vehicle and approached the deputy with a knife, the Justice Department reported.

Coleman refused to comply with Longsine’s commands and he shot Coleman, who died at the scene, according to the Justice Department.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation asks anyone who witnessed the shooting, which happened at 2:52 p.m., to call 800-394-6215 and leave a message with what was witnessed and how to contact you.

Longsine was not injured. He remains on administrative leave, per Oconto County Sheriff’s Office policy.

DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Oconto Police Department, Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. Once its investigation is done, DCI will turn over the investigative reports to the Oconto County District Attorney, which will make any rulings in the death.

