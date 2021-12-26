Authorities identify pregnant Appleton woman killed in head-on crash near Weyauwega

Authorities have identified the pregnant woman who was killed in a head-on crash near Weyauwega in northeastern Wisconsin on Thursday.

The State Patrol identified the woman killed in the crash about 9:25 a.m. Thursday as Genesis Stanton, 26, of Appleton. Her unborn child did not survive.

Sgt. Rhae Stertz said in a statement that Stanton was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu east in the westbound lanes of Highway 10 near Reek Road when the Malibu collided head-on with 2012 Mini-Cooper that was passing a 2019 Freightliner semi-trailer. The cars then hit the front driver side of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the second car, Lianna Eve Kalenuik, 19, of Milwaukee, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passengers, Levi D. Kalenuik, 41, and a 15-year-old boy, both from South Milwaukee, also were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, Mamuka Dzhaniashvili, 43, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was not injured.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Weyauwega Police Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the crash.

