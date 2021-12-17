Authorities identify woman killed in Baraboo house fire

The Baraboo Police Department on Thursday identified the woman who died in a house fire Sunday night as Carolyn R. Hanley, 79.

Authorities recovered her body Monday after reinforcing the building’s structure to make it safe for police and fire crews to enter. Her dog also died in the fire.

Baraboo Fire Department personnel found the duplex at 500/502 4th St. half engulfed in flames after receiving the call at 10:33 p.m. Sunday, according to a previous news release from the Baraboo Police Department.

Two other people, their cat and a second dog were evacuated from the less damaged side of the duplex.

The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s office and the Baraboo Fire and Police departments, according to the Thursday news release.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.