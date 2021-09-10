Authorities investigating after man’s body found in eastbound lanes of I-90/94 in Sauk County

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County early Friday morning.
The incident was reported at 12:12 a.m. as a person laying in eastbound I-90/94 at Trout Road near Lake Delton, Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Ryan Zukowski said in a statement.
State troopers and emergency responders arrived to find the 20-year-old man’s body in the road, Zukowski said.
The man was not in a vehicle but was hit by vehicles and investigators are trying to determine what happened. Another statement will be released when more information is available, a State Patrol dispatcher said.
The State Patrol, Lake Delton police, and the Sauk County Medical Examiner’s Office are handling the investigation.
I-90/94 eastbound re-opened about 5:30 a.m.
