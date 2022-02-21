Authorities investigating death of Racine firefighter as homicide

RACINE — The Racine Police Department reported that it is investigating as a homicide the death Sunday of a 50-year-old man who was a 21-year-veteran of the Racine Fire Department.

The dead man has been identified as driver/operator Christopher Lalor, Racine Fire Chief Steve Hanson said Monday.

No information regarding the possible cause of death or potential suspects has been released.

The investigation began just before noon Sunday when first responders were sent to Pinehurst Avenue “in reference to a male not breathing,” the RPD said in a statement Monday.

Pinehurst Avenue is a relatively short residential street just south of St. Lucy Catholic Church and Grade School.

More information is expected to be released by the Racine Fire Department Tuesday morning.

In the statement, the RPD asked for witnesses or those with information about the death to call the Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via the p3 app.

On Monday afternoon, three Racine Police officers were seen by a reporter at the scene, but no crime scene tape or other signs of an active investigation remained.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Cory Mason said “I was deeply saddened to learn about death of one of our very own in the Racine Fire Department. Loss of life is always tragic but losing someone who spent 21 years saving lives is incredibly sad. My heart breaks for all those who knew him and I ask that the community keep the members of the Racine Fire Department in your thought and prayers as they mourn their fallen brother. The Racine Police Department has an investigation underway, and it is our belief that those responsible for his death will be held accountable.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our Brothers and Sisters in Racine after a tragic loss yesterday,” Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, a statewide union for firefighters, said in a Facebook post Monday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.