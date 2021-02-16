 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash near Rock County’s Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash near Rock County's Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash Tuesday morning near Rock County’s Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

No details were being released on the crash that was reported shortly before  9:30 a.m., but the Rock County Sheriff’s Office scheduled a news conference at noon on the crash.

It said the crash was fatal in a news release announcing the news conference.

The Janesville Gazette reported that the plane crashed upside down in a swampy area along the Rock River, just south of the airport.

The airport is about 2 miles north of the West Riverside Energy Center, Alliant Energy’s new natural gas power plant in Beloit.

This story will be updated.

