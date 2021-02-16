Authorities investigating fatal plane crash near Rock County’s Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport

Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash Tuesday morning near Rock County’s Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

No details were being released on the crash that was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m., but the Rock County Sheriff’s Office scheduled a news conference at noon on the crash.

It said the crash was fatal in a news release announcing the news conference.

The Janesville Gazette reported that the plane crashed upside down in a swampy area along the Rock River, just south of the airport.

The airport is about 2 miles north of the West Riverside Energy Center, Alliant Energy’s new natural gas power plant in Beloit.

This story will be updated.

