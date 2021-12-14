 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating fire at Baraboo zoo

Sinbad the llama stands next to a shelter at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo in this April 2015 photo.

An early morning fire at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo is under investigation.

At 4:09 a.m. today, Baraboo Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire inside Ochsner Park Zoo, 903 Park St. Baraboo police officers arrived on scene to find the shelter enclosure for the donkey and llama had visible fire and smoke showing.

Baraboo Fire department was able to contain the fire and the animals were moved by the zoo staff to another area while the firefighters continued their efforts. None of the animals appear to be injured, but the structure was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Baraboo Fire and Police Departments. The Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo Ambulance, Lake Delton Fire Department and Baraboo Parks & Recreation assisted Baraboo Fire. Additional information about the fire will be released, as information is available.

The zoo will be closed today, but will reopen Wednesday.

