Authorities investigating Juneau County shooting death
A man in Armenia was found dead Feb. 20 with a gunshot wound, authorities reported.

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, at about 10:04 a.m. Feb. 20 the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Ninth Street in Armenia for a person who was shot.

Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel found a man deceased inside the residence.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office says there in “no threat to the public.” The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Oleson said the incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau County Medical Examiner.

