Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Authorities said they are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive at a Richland County campground on Thursday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Cazenovia EMS was sent to Bunker Hill Campground, 30858 Highway I, for an unresponsive male who was found to be dead, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The investigation determined that there were suspicious circumstances involving the death and the Sheriff’s Office said it requested help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and Richland Center Police Department.

There is no danger to the public and more information will be released as soon as possible, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN