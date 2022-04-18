Authorities seeking Madison couple who skipped court for charges in death of infant son

Authorities are seeking help in finding a Madison couple who have failed to appear in court for charges stemming from the death of their infant son in 2020, Madison police said Monday.

Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22, have ties to other states and may no longer be in the Madison area, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Their 7-week-old won died in May of 2020 and the Dane County Medical Examiner's office ruled the cause of death to be homicide by blunt injuries of the head.

A criminal complaint states that Ashley could not explain to investigators how his son sustained a number of injuries to his head and extremities, other than an accidental fall that Ashley said happened earlier while he was holding his son. Doctors said the fall wouldn’t have explained all of the injuries.

Ashley admitted he had noticed the boy stop breathing after being shaken, the complaint states. But he initially told police that he and the boy’s mother did not know until they woke up in the morning that the boy had died.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

