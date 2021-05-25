Automotion classic car show revs on in Wisconsin Dells for 35th year as pandemic wanes

Engines roared to life as the event that kicks off the summer in Wisconsin Dells got underway for its first day Saturday.

By noon, around 1,000 classic cars were parked in the parking lot of Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park. A line had started since 6 a.m. for car enthusiasts to register their classic car to display at the event, said Jenifer Dobbs, festival and events manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.

The parking lot was also full of spectators, a vast majority of them not wearing masks, walking around to see the line of hot rides on display. It was a much different scene than six months ago when Automotion was moved to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The weather was sunny with temperatures in the 70s rather than the rainy weather seen in the fall. Nicer weather usually attracts more people to the event.

“We didn’t have the turnout we were hoping for (last year), and prior to that we had three good years of rain so we are so lucky and so happy today to bring everybody to the show,” Dobbs said.