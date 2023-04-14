On Friday, UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin has officially joined an elite group of campus celebrities: Those who have a Babcock Dairy ice cream flavor named after them.
"Mnookie Dough," which went into production starting Tuesday afternoon, consists of a vanilla base with chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge and caramel swirls.
The ice cream's taste is as much a surprise to Mnookin as it is to everyone — Mnookin herself will try it for the first time during a community picnic Friday after her formal investiture ceremony, UW-Madison spokesperson Kelly Tyrrell said.
Mnookie Dough joins about half a dozen other celebrity Babcock flavors including "Bec-Key Lime Pie," named for late former Chancellor Rebecca Blank; "Berry Alvarez" for former Athletic Director Barry Alvarez; and "Strawbiddy Swirl" for former Chancellor Biddy Martin.
People are also reading…
“We gave her pretty free rein to decide what kind of ice cream she likes and what idea she wanted to go with,” Babcock Hall Dairy Plant Manager Casey Whyte said. “The Chancellor requested that we keep with our traditional ice cream mix that we’ve been known since the 1950s. It creates a premium product that you can’t get elsewhere.”
The flavor will be available for purchase at the Babcock Dairy Store and The Daily Scoop locations as early as Monday.
Mnookie Dough is a limited run, but the Babcock Dairy Plant often brings back celebrity flavors based on customer request, Food Science Professor and Chair Scott Rankin said. Some flavors, such as Bec-Key Lime Pie and Berry Alvarez stay in rotation more often because of their strong followings, Rankin said.
But Rankin is hopeful the anticipated popularity of Mnookie Dough will keep it available, he said.
"Of course, for a sitting chancellor, our intent is to have their product available in at least a few package types throughout their tenure," he said.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.