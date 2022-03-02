Babcock man gets 2 years in prison for armed burglaries in Baraboo

A man who was wanted on a warrant after not showing up for his original sentencing hearing in August was sentenced recently in Sauk County Circuit Court for armed burglary charges.

Curtis D. Mallory III, 38, of Babcock, appeared in court Feb. 21 for charges in six cases, such as multiple counts of felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, a felon possessing a firearm, burglary of a residence where a person was present and armed burglary.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Mallory to two years in prison and four years of extended supervision for the armed burglary and firearm possession charges. The charge of burglarizing a dwelling was dismissed, but “read in,” which means it was considered in sentencing.

Five counts of felony bail jumping in a separate case were dismissed, as was a charge of resisting an officer, and read in as well.

As conditions of the extended supervision, Mallory must submit a DNA sample and seek or maintain full-time employment.

According to the criminal complaint, Mallory burglarized homes on Ninth and Fourth Street in Baraboo in January 2019. Hours later, he was found in a cornfield after a call reported they heard yelling near the intersection of 12th Street and County Highway T. Officers found Mallory standing in a ravine, shirtless, wearing only one shoe and speaking incoherently, shivering while holding his arms up.

In the field nearby, officers found Mallory’s clothes and items reported in the burglaries, like a pair of headphones, a gold ski helmet and a pair of ski goggles. They also found a stolen rifle.

A mother and daughter had called police hours earlier to report that a burglary was happening at their Ninth Street residence. Officers found a garage and the doors of a Jeep open. They saw an unloaded rifle in a case and the glass door that led into the residence was broken.

In the burglary on Fourth Street, a resident caught Mallory on surveillance video in the house. He broke into a room with a safe door and took items, which included two rifles.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.